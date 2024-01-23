Scoreless draw enough for Brighton to leapfrog Man United into 7th in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England – Brighton & Hove Albion could only muster a point in a scoreless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan 22 but it was enough to lift them above Manchester United into seventh place in the Premier League table.

Roberto De Zerbi's team, unbeaten in nine home games, are ahead of United on goal difference with both teams on 32 points after 21 games.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who saw their three-game winning streak end, are 11th on 29 points.

Neither side generated great chances in a drab first half, but the game came to life after the interval when Matheus Cunha forced Brighton keeper Jason Steele to pull off a terrific save, and then Steele smacked the rebound over the bar.

It was the first of a flurry of chances for both teams. Cunha had an opportunity to break the deadlock when he beat Steele who was well out of his net, but the Brazilian could not finish off the move and the game ended scoreless despite the combined total of 19 shots on target. REUTERS