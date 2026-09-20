Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Schick on target again as Leverkusen beat Leipzig in Bundesliga

Sept 20 - Patrik Schick continued his red-hot form in the Bundesliga this season with the opening goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on Sunday, while promoted Schalke and Elversberg played to a 0-0 draw.

Schick scored for the fourth successive Bundesliga game as he slid in to convert Miguel Gutierrez’s cross from the left, a delivery he later described as "perfect".

Leipzig had a goal disallowed before that as Christopher Nkunku netted but it was ruled out for an offside.

Gutierrez made it 2-0 from outside the box on 57 minutes to make the points safe.

"Defensively, we did exactly what we set out to do," Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken said.

"The counter-pressing was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together."

Leipzig have to find some street-smarts if they are to improve this season, according to captain David Raum.

"To a certain extent, we're still a young team, where a bit of that scumbag (mentality) is missing," Raum said. "But we'll keep at it."

Schalke and Elversberg had to settle for a point in their first ever top-flight meeting as they at least both continued their positive starts to the campaign.

Schalke have five points from their first four games and lie in 11th place, while Elversberg, in their maiden top-flight season, have seven points from the same number of games and are up to seventh.

Noah Darvich fired over the top for the visitors early on, while at the other end Elversberg goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof had to make a fine save to keep the ball out after his own defender Lukas Pinckert directed a cross goalwards.

Schalke goalkeeper Loris Karius made a double save just before the hour mark, but neither side could find a winner.

The final game later on Sunday sees Paderborn host Hoffenheim in a clash between two sides who have had a difficult start to the campaign. REUTERS