Schar double helps Newcastle to 3-1 win over Aston Villa

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar set Newcastle United on course for a comfortable 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday and ended a run of five successive away defeats in the Premier League for the Magpies.

Swiss centre-back Schar broke the deadlock with a superb half-volley from a corner in the 32nd minute, and he added a second with a close-range finish four minutes later after an Anthony Gordon shot was deflected onto the crossbar.

Newcastle's third came seven minutes into the second half after an incisive attack down the left culminated in a brilliant ball from Miguel Almiron to Jacob Murphy, and his shot was bundled into his own net by Villa fullback Alex Moreno.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa in the 71st minute and he had another effort ruled out for offside two minutes later, but Newcastle held on to move up to seventh spot in the table on 32 points, while Villa remain fourth on 43. REUTERS