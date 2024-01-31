Schar double helps Newcastle to 3-1 win over Aston Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 30, 2024 Aston Villa's Alex Moreno scores an own goal and Newcastle United's third Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 30, 2024 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar set Newcastle United on course for a comfortable 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday and ended a run of five successive away defeats in the Premier League for the Magpies.

Swiss centre-back Schar broke the deadlock with a superb half-volley from a corner in the 32nd minute, and he added a second with a close-range finish four minutes later after an Anthony Gordon shot was deflected onto the crossbar.

Newcastle's third came seven minutes into the second half after an incisive attack down the left culminated in a brilliant ball from Miguel Almiron to Jacob Murphy, and his shot was bundled into his own net by Villa fullback Alex Moreno.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa in the 71st minute and he had another effort ruled out for offside two minutes later, but Newcastle held on to move up to seventh spot in the table on 32 points, while Villa remain fourth on 43. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top