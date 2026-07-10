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The loser of a bet between Norwegian Air Shuttle and British Airways will have to switch their logo to the other party’s on Instagram for a day.

As the World Cup enters its final stages, the pressure is piling up for the world’s best footballers, and so are the stakes for friendly bets.

Two European airlines have gone so far as to wager switching logos on Instagram for a day if their respective team wins.

Ahead of the highly anticipated quarter-final between Norway and England on July 11, low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle issued a challenge to British Airways on July 8.

“Ready to risk your logo?” the Norwegian airline asked British Airways on Instagram.

“If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?”

In response, the British Airways account fired back: “Don’t make bets you can’t win.”

“Does this mean (you’re) too scared?” quipped Norwegian Air.

“Scared? Nor-way, mate,” was the reply.

Perhaps to show off how fearless it is, the British airline made its own posts poking fun at Norwegian Air and declaring “it’s coming home” – a chant that has become synonymous with England being on the cusp of winning a major trophy.

On July 10, Norwegian Air Shuttle announced the bet was on after British Airways accepted the challenge formally in an Instagram comment.

The British airline wrote: “Challenge accepted! Just don’t be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude.”

Norway, led by Manchester City striker and talisman Erling Haaland, made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years on their return to the quadrennial tournament.

England are No. 4 in the FIFA rankings, while Norway are No. 19.