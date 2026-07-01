Scaloni hits 100 games with Argentina still feeling the nerves

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 30 - Lionel Scaloni will mark his 100th match in charge of Argentina on Friday when the defending champions face Cape Verde in the World Cup round of 32, a major milestone in one of the most successful eras in the national team's history.

The former right back took over in late 2018 following Argentina's troubled World Cup campaign under Jorge Sampaoli, having previously worked as the team's youth coach and as Sampaoli's assistant.

"I'm the same as on the first day, in exactly the same way," Scaloni said after Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan on Saturday.

"Every time you play a match, you feel something inside. We always feel something in the pit of our stomach.

"There is no such thing as a relaxed match. We make it that way ourselves because that's how we feel. The day it stops being like that will be a problem," the 48-year-old manager added.

Initially appointed as a caretaker, Scaloni transformed Argentina's fortunes, leading them to the 2021 Copa America title -- their first major trophy since 1993 -- before guiding them to World Cup glory in 2022 and another Copa America in 2024.

Scaloni's 100th match moves him closer to Guillermo Stabile's Argentina coaching record of 124 matches. He is already ahead of fellow World Cup winners Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo, who each managed the team 79 times.

NEAR-PERFECT GROUP STAGE

After a near-perfect group-stage campaign, with victories over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1), Scaloni said: "We're in a good place, and now another stage of the World Cup begins. Now comes the best part."

His achievements have earned admiration from opponents.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic, who managed Scaloni at Lazio, said before their meeting: "It's a great pleasure to see him again. I have a wonderful relationship with Leo, and I hope it stays that way after the match."

Scaloni's record from 99 matches stands at 72 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats.

Argentina trained on Tuesday at their base in Kansas City. They have a practice session closed to the media on Wednesday morning, and will head to Miami later in the day. REUTERS