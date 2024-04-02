Saul strike earns Atletico hard-fought 2-1 win at Villarreal

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Koke with teammates after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Villarreal's Dani Parejo in action with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and Atletico Madrid's Koke REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata shoots at goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Villarreal's Jorge Cuenca in action with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay in action with Villarreal's Dani Parejo REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 05:17 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 05:16 AM

Substitute Saul Niguez scored a late winner to give Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Villarreal on Monday, as Diego Simeone's side climbed back into LaLiga's top four.

Atletico defender Axel Witsel headed in from a corner to give the visitors the lead in the ninth minute but Alexander Sorloth equalised five minutes after the break.

However, a resilient Atletico found the winner in the 87th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta fed Saul who calmly sidefooted the ball home left-footed from the edge of the area.

Atletico are fourth in the standings on 58 points, two ahead of Athletic Bilbao and seven behind third-placed Girona. REUTERS

