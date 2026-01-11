Straitstimes.com header logo

Saudi's Al-Hilal sign former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - November 22, 2025 Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora celebrates scoring their first goal with Pablo Mari and Luca Ranieri REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Jan 11 - Former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Al-Hilal from Serie A side Fiorentina, the Saudi Pro League leaders announced on Sunday.

The move will bolster Al-Hilal's defence, with Kalidou Koulibaly still away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Mari played 16 games with Fiorentina in all competitions this season.

"Al-Hilal have signed a contract with Spanish defender Pablo Mari to join Al-Hilal from Italian club Fiorentina on a six-month contract, with an option to extend for another year," the Saudi club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old defender won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 and lifted the Copa Libertadores with Brazil's Flamengo in 2019. REUTERS

