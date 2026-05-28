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Saudi’s Abdulhamid to join U.S. Camp after passport theft delay

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Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Toulouse - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - April 17, 2026 RC Lens's Saud Abdulhamid celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Toulouse - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - April 17, 2026 RC Lens's Saud Abdulhamid celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

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May 27 - Saudi Arabia defender Saud Abdulhamid will join the national team’s training camp in the United States on Thursday after resolving a passport issue that delayed his departure.

The 26-year-old had been due to report to a preparatory camp in Riyadh on Monday before travelling with the squad, but his passport was stolen during a break-in in Amsterdam, where he had been attending his wedding ceremony with family.

Local media said Abdulhamid, who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Lens from Roma, will now link up with coach Georgios Donis’s 30-man preliminary squad in New York.

Abdulhamid thanked Saudi authorities for assisting him in securing a replacement passport, writing on social media platform X: “Let’s go to the World Cup.”

Saudi Arabia have begun a series of training camps in New York and Texas, where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal.

They open their Group H campaign against Uruguay in Miami on June 15, before facing Spain in Atlanta on June 21 and Cape Verde in Houston on June 26. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.