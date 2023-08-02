Saudi side Al-Nassr announce signing of Bayern’s Sadio Mane

RIYADH - Saudi side Al Nassr announced the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday.

The Senegalese international is the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league and will link up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mane spent one season with the Bundesliga champions and had two more years left on his Bayern contract.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Saudis paid €40 million (S$58 million) for the 31-year-old.

Mane moved to Bayern last year with high hopes, after netting 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool, where he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

He was a key figure in the Merseyside club’s attack but failed to make the same impression at Bayern, where he fell out with team mate Leroy Sane and hit the German winger - an offence for which he was fined and suspended.

The twice African Footballer of the Year averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern.

“We want to thank Sadio Mane for the past season,” Bayern chief executive officer Jan-Christian Dreesen told the club website.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy year for him, suffering an injury just before the World Cup and missing out on participation with Senegal, whom he had earlier led to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph and World Cup qualification.

“Due to the long downtime, he wasn’t able to contribute as much to FC Bayern as we and he himself had hoped. That’s why we decided together that he should start a new chapter in his career and make a fresh start at another club.”