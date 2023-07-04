Saudi Pro League wants to be among top five in the world, says top official

SINGAPORE – The Saudi Professional League is taking world football by storm with its recruitment of superstar players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. But not many know that its chief operating officer Carlo Nohra has been charting the league’s path 6,800km away, from his home in Bukit Timah.

The 55-year-old, who previously headed the World Wrestling Entertainment Asia Pacific office in Singapore, was also formerly CEO of the United Arab Emirates Pro League and assistant general secretary at the Asian Football Confederation. He joined the Saudi league on May 15.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Nohra shared the league’s ambitious plan to “improve its ranking in the world leagues to become one of the top 10, if not the top five leagues in the world in terms of a combination of player quality, revenue and viewership”.

He added: “The strategy is very long-term... Simply bringing in bigger-name players doesn’t achieve it. Having mass participation, youth development, how that all fits in into clubs, and eventually all the way up to the national team is an essential component of the strategy.

“It requires development of infrastructure which Saudi desperately needs. Hosting the Asian Cup and potentially other bigger events in the future will help improve the playing standards of the Saudi players. They are near the top in Asia now, but the aspiration is they will compete on the world stage as well.”

Established in 1976, the Saudi Pro League became professional in 2007 and teams are state-funded. The most successful club is Al Hilal, the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup runners-up who are also Asia’s most successful team in the AFC Champions League with four titles.

While Ronaldo’s Al Nassr regularly sells out its 25,000-seater at Al-Awwal Park and Al Hilal play at the 68,752-capacity King Fahd International Stadium, other clubs are not on the same scale with the likes of Al Fayha’s Al Majma’ah Sports City arena seating just 7,000.

As such, last season’s average league attendance was just 9,372, even if it achieved a seasonal record attendance of 2,249,161 to top the previous best, set in 2018/19, by 11 per cent.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo has helped extend its broadcast reach from 20 middle eastern countries to 170 territories worldwide, but much work needs to be done to achieve its goals. These include increasing the annual revenue from 450 million riyals (S$162m) to 1.8 billion, and the market value to more than 8 billion riyals by 2030.