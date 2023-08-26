Saudi club Al-Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta

Al-Ahli have signed Spain Under-21 international Gabri Veiga from LaLiga side Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday, the latest in a slew of signings this summer by Saudi Arabian clubs.

Veiga, a product of Celta's academy, scored 11 league goals for the Spanish side last season, including a brace on the final day of the campaign in a 2-1 win over champions Barcelona - which helped his side avoid relegation.

The 21-year-old, who has played eight times for Spain's Under-21 team and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the U21 European Championship last month, has attracted interest from several clubs in the transfer window including Chelsea, Liverpool and Napoli.

"The jewel of Spain will chant our anthem," Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Veiga is the latest addition to Al-Ahli's squad after the signings of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin, Merih Demiral, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez.

Al-Ahli, who have returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, have enjoyed a great start to the season with three wins from three games.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each of them. REUTERS