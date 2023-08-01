Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

JEDDAH - Brazil midfielder Fabinho has joined Al Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions paid 40 million pounds (S$68.27 million) for the 29-year-old.

Fabinho will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.

The Brazil international made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018, and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Jordan Henderson also left Liverpool last week to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January in a deal reported to be worth around US$220 million (S$292.51 million) per year. REUTERS