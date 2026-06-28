Saudi Arabia's World Cup exit puts late coaching gamble under scrutiny

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June 27 - Saudi Arabia's World Cup exit has brought renewed scrutiny to one of the boldest decisions made by any team before the tournament -- replacing the coach who secured qualification less than two months before the finals.

The Saudi Football Federation parted company with Herve Renard in April despite the Frenchman having guided Saudi Arabia through qualification, appointing Georgios Donis in the hope that a change would reverse a disappointing run of friendly results and inject fresh momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Instead, Saudi Arabia exited Group H without a victory, drawing with Uruguay and Cape Verde either side of a 4-0 defeat by Spain to score just once in three matches.

The early exit has already cast doubt over Donis's future. Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah reported on Saturday that the federation is considering dismissing the Greek after only six matches in charge, with former Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus among the candidates under consideration.

Such a move would mark another swift change of direction for a national team searching for stability as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 World Cup.

The federation made the change believing a new coach could provide an immediate lift after a disappointing run of friendly results, but the decision also left Donis with less than two months to prepare for the tournament.

After the opening draw with Uruguay, his first competitive match in charge, Donis said he had been trying to build the team over three weeks and was still learning his players, adding that "due to the lack of time, we cannot be flexible during the match."

The coaching debate, however, is only part of a broader conversation surrounding the national team.

The Saudi Pro League's rapid transformation through heavy investment and the arrival of high-profile foreign players has elevated the competition's international profile but has also prompted questions over the development of domestic talent.

Former Saudi coach Roberto Mancini repeatedly argued during his tenure that many national team players were not getting enough regular playing time at club level following the influx of foreign talent, raising concerns about the long-term impact on the national side.

Those structural questions are unlikely to disappear, but Saudi Arabia's latest World Cup campaign means the federation's decision to change coaches on the eve of the tournament is likely to remain the first issue under examination. REUTERS