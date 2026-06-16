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Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri scores, putting the ball past Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, during the match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 15.

Saudi Arabia held World No.16 side Uruguay to a 1-1 in their Group H World Cup opener at the Miami Stadium, surviving a second-half onslaught on their goal to share the points.

Central defender Abdulelah Al-Amri gave his team a well-earned lead in the 41st minute, stabbing the ball home after Uruguay’s veteran goalkepeer Fernando Muslera had saved an earlier effort from a corner.

The Green Falcons were within 10 minutes of normal time from a repeat of their astonishing 2-1 win over another South American giant and eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But Maximiliano Araujo levelled for the much-heralded Uruguayans featuring the likes of Real Madrid’s Frederico Valverde and Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte, similarly slotting a rebound past Saudi keeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Al-Owais also helped to keep Saudi Arabia from going behind, making two important saves from Nicolas de la Cruz and Valverde in injury time, as the spoils were shared in front of a Miami crowd that included football luminaries Diego Forlan and Roberto Baggio.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa certainly viewed it as a missed opportunity after European champions Spain dropped two points earlier in the day.

“An opponent we should have beaten; we gave away minutes in the first half that suggests we didn’t do things right,” he said.

“We had to win this match.”

Saudi coach Georgios Donis said: “We were very tired at the end, but to play this type of game with this opponent and to get a point, it’s a positive for us.

“I like the spirit and the passion of my players but I think we have the quality to play better.”

Uruguay’s Matias Vina (right) controls the ball against Saudi Arabia’s Saud Abdulhamid during the match on June 15. PHOTO: AFP

The Uruguay squad had arrived in Miami late on June 14 from their camp in Mexico, with team officials blaming FIFA for a travel delay linked to missing flight paperwork.

The tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States has been marred by immigration issues, with referees, team officials and fans barred from entry.

Upset draws

Cape Verde, playing at their first World Cup, delivered a sensational upset against one of the pre-tournament favourites, and the World No. 2 Spaniards, who could not find the net despite 26 shots on goal.

Cape Verde's defender Steven Moreira (left) and Spain's forward Nico Williams (right) fight for the ball during the match between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium on June 15. PHOTO: AFP

Goalkeeper Vozinha kept Spain’s forwards at bay with seven saves and his clean sheet capped his player of the match performance for the World Cup debutants in what was also the 2026 tournament’s first goal-less game.

Spain have now failed to win their first game at four of their last five World Cups, including in 2010 when they lifted the trophy despite a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in the opener.

World No. 61 Saudi Arabia, who next face Spain, now appear well poised to progress from their group. They last reached the knockout stage with victories over Morocco and Belgium in 1994, when the United States were also hosts.

In Group G, Egypt and Belgium also played out a 1-1 draw at the Seattle Stadium, with the African team impressing against the talented Belgians, perennial dark horses at the World Cup who had been tipped to top the group.

Belgium’s all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku, playing in his fourth World Cup, came off the bench to force an equaliser and own goal, sparing Belgian blushes against the Pharoahs, who had taken a first-half lead through a superb low strike from Emam Ashour.

The Pharoahs’ coach Hossam Hassan hailed the result as a win for his side.

Playing in their fourth World Cup, Egypt are chasing their best-ever showing and got their campaign off to an impressive start in Seattle, registering 14 goal attempts and going toe-to-toe with one of the top-ranked sides.

He said: “We are definitely not here just to make up the numbers. The win was in our hands today.”

“This was our priority, our number one focus. We were not thinking about anything else,” Hassan said.

“But the draw is a win actually, a draw against such a rival, a big rival. They have big, big players.”

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium forces an own goal by Mohamed Hany #3 of Egypt during the match between Belgium and Egypt at Seattle Stadium on June 15. PHOTO: AFP

He also defended his decision to substitute captain and goal machine Mohamed Salah when the scores were level and praised him and striker Omar Marmoush for what he called excellent performances.

“We do not rely on a single player but on a collective 26,” he said. “Salah, Marmoush, they give it their all, they were really, really giving everything with their ferocious transitions.”

Egypt’s participation in this World Cup went beyond the tournament, he added, and was part of a drive to reinvent the national team and make them believe they can be contenders in world football.

“We are 120 million people in Egypt so of course we need to have a strong squad, of course we have ambition, of course we need to represent all of these people,” he said.

“I told them that we have to have a new national identity for our national squad ... we try to work on the mindset of the players, prepare our players and try to build their confidence that they are a strong team.”

Iran play New Zealand at 9am on June 16 (Singapore time) at Los Angeles Stadium in the other Group G game. REUTERS