Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Saeed Al-Owairan’s breathtaking solo goal against Belgium at the 1994 World Cup – a 70-metre run past five defenders that sealed Saudi Arabia’s place in the last 16 – remains the Kingdom’s proudest football memory.

Three decades later, Saudi Arabia head into Friday’s FIFA World Cup draw in Washington buoyed up by their third consecutive qualification and seventh overall, hoping to build on recent continental and global progress.

They clinched their ticket to next year's expanded 48-team tournament in North America after a tense 0-0 draw with Iraq in Jeddah in October, topping Group B on goal difference in the Asian playoff round. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi’s stoppage-time save preserved the point that sent their fans into raptures.

"We have achieved something extraordinary, truly unbelievable," Al Aqidi told Saudi media after the match.

After their best finish in 1994 -- the Round of 16 in the United States -- Saudi Arabia returned in 1998, 2002 and 2006, missed two editions, then re-emerged in 2018 and 2022, famously stunning eventual champions Argentina in Qatar with Salem Al-Dawsari’s curling winner in a 2-1 upset that shook the football world.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia remain a force in Asia, boasting three AFC Asian Cup titles, though recent campaigns have been less consistent. They will host the Asian Cup in 2027.

Coach Herve Renard, back for a second stint after guiding the team to Qatar 2022, blends experience with youth in a squad anchored by Al-Dawsari.

"Even though Salem got Man of the Match, tonight it was the fans," Renard said after qualification. "It had not been easy a few months ago, but we did it."

With the Kingdom set to host the 2034 World Cup, expectations are rising. Saudi media have urged optimism ahead of the draw, with Al-Arabya saying: "The expanded format opens new doors – survival in the group stage is the mission but dreaming bigger is possible." REUTERS