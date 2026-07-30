Saudi Arabia confirmed to host Asian Champions League Elite finals

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July 30 - Saudi Arabia will organise the next three editions of the Asian Champions League Elite finals after the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee confirmed the country's provisional hosting rights had been made permanent on Friday.

The Saudis have hosted the first two editions of the event, which sees the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final played in a centralised venue, since the continent's premier club competition was restructured ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Jeddah-based outfit Al-Ahli have won the title on the two occasions the city has hosted the finals, defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in 2025 before beating Machida Zelvia, also from Japan, in May.

The upcoming edition of the tournament, which features the domestic champions of the leading competitions from around the region, will see the league phase expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The qualifying rounds will start on August 11 with the draw for the league phase to be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 18 and play commencing on September 14. REUTERS