Sarabia secures Wolves 1-0 win over Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia struck in the first half as they beat Sheffield United 1-0 on Sunday for their third win in four matches and climbed to eighth in the Premier League.

Wolves' first league win at home since December took them to 38 points from 26 matches. United, who have 13 points, remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

The hosts looked for an early lead when Mario Lamina headed Sarabia's free kick from the edge of the six-yard box in the 12th minute but Jayden Bogle blocked the ball at the near post.

Bogle then headed down goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's long ball in the 23rd for Rhian Brewster to run onto with only keeper Jose Sa to beat but the former Liverpool striker shot wide under pressure from Toti Gomes.

The visitors wasted a similar opportunity in the 29th minute when Gustavo Hamer's through ball sent James McAtee on a breakaway run into the box but McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, shot straight at Sa.

Wolves took the lead a minute later when Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross found Sarabia poorly marked in the middle of the box. The Spain international headed past Grbic to score his third goal of the campaign.

Tempers flared as pressure mounted, with United's Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza pushing each other in the 36th minute following a verbal exchange.

"It's two passionate players coming together, it's a disagreement. We sorted it out at halftime," Brewster said.

SPORTING SARABIA

Sarabia almost scored his second in the 66th minute when Joao Gomes flicked the ball on from the right but his left-foot attempt from outside the box went just wide of the far post.

He got another chance in the 78th when Souza went down with cramp and Grbic was out of position but Sarabia sportingly played the ball out instead of shooting into an empty goal.

Ten minutes later Jack Robinson's long throw into the Wolves box was flicked towards goal by McAtee but Auston Trusty could not find a close-range finish and United ran out of time.

"First half pretty good, second half lost our way a bit," said Wolves manager Gary O'Neil. "Really didn't like us at all second half so lots for me to make sure we get better at today off the back of that."

United boss Chris Wilder added: "It's a tough one to take. I don't want us to be unlucky, I want us to be ruthless.

"We've not found that big moment. We had two big chances in the first half. The team is learning in the job. It's a fresh, new team and the hardest place to learn is in the Premier League," he added.

Wolves are a point ahead of Newcastle United, who they visit on Saturday. Sheffield United host Arsenal on March 4. REUTERS