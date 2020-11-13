Santos backs Ronaldo to clinch record

LISBON • Portugal coach Fernando Santos defended his decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Andorra on Wednesday, insisting the 35-year-old would break the international goals record anyway.

The Juventus forward edged closer to the all-time record for most international goals as European champions Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in a friendly. He came on as a substitute at half-time to net his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 85th minute.

Iran's Ali Daei holds the record with 109 goals.

Santos said it was only right Ronaldo did not play the full game, partly because he was recently sidelined with the coronavirus.

"When it comes to the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo must play (against Andorra) to score goals and break the record, well, Ronaldo does not need to score against Andorra to become the top scorer. He will be anyway," he told a news conference.

"It's important to understand Ronaldo didn't play a game for 19 days during his lockdown. He's one of the players who need some minutes to get a competitive rhythm.

"I didn't think it was right to put him on early in the game. Andorra were playing in the last 20 metres of the pitch just defending and tackling. It could be dangerous for us. We must look carefully at every situation. I am not sure if Ronaldo was anxious to play. But every player always wants to score goals, for sure."

While Ronaldo played only a half, he had more shots (seven) than any other player as he claimed his 100th international victory.

Portugal, who continue preparations for their European Championship title defence next year with a Nations League game with France tomorrow, cruised past Andorra with little difficulty.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto gave them an early lead, before a double from Paulinho, either side of a Renato Sanches strike, made it four.

Emili Garcia scored an own goal with 14 minutes to play. Ronaldo scored the sixth, before Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix wrapped up the scoring.

