Sancho to train away from Man Utd first team

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho will train alone pending the resolution of a "discipline issue", the Premier League club said on Thursday, following the attacker's falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

England international Sancho was omitted from United's squad for a 3-1 league loss to Arsenal on Sept. 3, with manager Ten Hag stating he had been left out because of poor training performance.

Following the match, the 23-year-old responded in a lengthy post on X - the social media platform formerly known as Twitter - saying he had been unfairly made a "scapegoat".

Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, had a prolonged absence last season during which he was training separately from the United squad.

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue," United said in a statement.

United's season has been marred by off-field issues.

Brazilian attacker Antony said this week he would not immediately return to the club amid assault allegations against him, while forward Mason Greenwood joined LaLiga side Getafe on loan after he faced allegations of assault and attempted rape, with charges against the forward having been dropped in February.

Antony has denied any wrongdoing. Greenwood said in a statement to British media that he did not do the things he was accused of.

United are 11th in the Premier League with six points from four games, and they next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. REUTERS