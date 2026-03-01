Sam Kerr on target as Australia make winning start to Women’s Asian Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sam Kerr of Australia (left) opened the scoring in the 14th minute with her 70th goal for the national side.

– Star striker Sam Kerr hit the target as Australia made an unconvincing start to the Women’s Asian Cup on March 1 with a 1-0 win over a gallant Philippines side in front of a record crowd at Perth Stadium.

Absent for nearly two years with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Chelsea forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute with her 70th goal for the national side, but that was as good as it got for the hosts despite dominating possession.

It was not the clinical performance they were looking for – the last time the teams met in 2023, Australia won 8-0.

Victory still ensured three points in Group A as the Matildas began their mission to win the continental title for the first time since 2010.

“Everyone comes here to win, but we’re just taking it one game at a time,” said Kerr of their chances of winning the title.

“Today was a good start and there’s lots of belief within the team. But there’s a lot of quality teams in the Asian Cup, so you have to take one game at a time.”

On her long injury layoff, she added: “I think I’m just finding my confidence again. I feel like I’m still my normal self, I’ve just got to get more touches in and around the box.”

After the 44,379-strong crowd – a record for the Women’s Asian Cup – was warmed up by American singer Audrey Nuna of KPop Demon Hunters fame, big cheers greeted the players when they emerged onto the pitch.

The Matildas took the lead after a cagey start when Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord got on the end of Clare Wheeler’s cross and found Kerr who headed home from close range.

Emily van Egmond should have made it 2-0 minutes later, but the Leicester City midfielder skied a free header over the bar.

A second goal seemed imminent and it appeared to have come from Hayley Raso, but her strike was ruled offside by the video assistant referee and Australia went into the break with a slender lead.

The Philippines are a team on the rise under Australian coach Mark Torcaso, winning gold at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, and they doggedly hung on against a side packed with England-based players.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel and their defensive unit were immense as Australia struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the second half and murmurs of discontent rippled through the crowd.

South Korea and Iran, who face each other on the Gold Coast on March 2, are also in their group.

The top two sides from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, progress to the quarter-finals. At stake for the top six finishers is qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. AFP, REUTERS



