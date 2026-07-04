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Salah starts for Egypt against Australia

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Egypt Training - Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Egypt Training - Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

REUTERS

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 3 - Mohamed Salah has recovered from a hamstring strain and been included in Egypt’s line-up to take on an unchanged Australia in the World Cup round of 32 on Friday.

• Salah had been a doubt this week although he did take part in training in the build-up to the match.

• Omar Marmoush returns to the starting team up front alongside Salah in place of Mahmoud Trezeguet.

• Left back Ahmed Fatouh and central defender Mohamed Abdelmonem miss out through injury, with Karim Hafez and Yasser Ibrahim taking their places.

• Hamdy Fathy has recovered from injury and will sit in front of the back four. Marawan Attia slots into the midfield.

• The Australians keep the same side that drew with Paraguay in their final group game, having made six changes going into that match.

• Experienced attacker Mathew Leckie is still sidelined due to injury.

Teams

Australia: Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Karim Hafez, Hamdy Fathy, Marawan Attia, Mostafa Zico, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.