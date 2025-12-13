Mohamed Salah back in action for Liverpool after outburst

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was introduced to loud cheers in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez was forced off injured.

LIVERPOOL, England - Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the first half of Liverpool’s match against Brighton on Dec 13, a week after he made explosive comments about the club and manager Arne Slot.

The home team were leading 1-0 at Anfield after Hugo Ekitike scored in the first minute.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after he was left on the bench for last week’s 3-3 draw at Leeds – the third match in a row that he did not start.

He also said he had no relationship with Slot when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road.

He was omitted from the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0.

Slot said at a Dec 12 pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later in the day.

“I have no reasons not wanting him to stay,” he said.

Salah, who signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool in April, is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton match.

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final taking place on Jan 18.

Salah, third in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts with 250 goals, has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown during his spell on Merseyside.

He scored 29 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title but has managed just four league goals this season.

Liverpool started their match against Brighton 10th in the table after a shocking run. AFP