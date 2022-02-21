Salah and Diaz earn Klopp's praise

LONDON • On the day Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win over Norwich City, new signing Luis Diaz registered the first of what manager Jurgen Klopp hopes will be many.

The Colombian, who joined from Porto late last month, scored with 10 minutes left to kill off plucky Norwich, dinking a superb finish from Jordan Henderson's through pass.

Milot Rashica had given the Canaries a surprise lead three minutes after the break.

While Egyptian talisman Salah, who trails only Roger Hunt in the amount of games needed to reach 150, and Sadio Mane's overhead kick equaliser grabbed the headlines, Diaz could be a crucial figure in the title race. Especially with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino injured.

On Salah's strike, Klopp said: "Today was a really cheeky one to be honest. I remember the Chelsea goal where he cut inside and thunderbolt in the far corner, a few of the dribbling ones, against City and Watford.

"The United goal I like a lot. I can't remember all 150 but I can remember a lot. There were some good goals."

Klopp also praised Diaz, saying: "We saw now two games when Luis came on or played where he was absolutely incredible.

"Today it was hard work for him as well... a tricky encounter.

"Staying in the game shows then the real quality because we changed system and brought Luis in the centre and Sadio in his natural position.

"He's just an outstanding talent, a really, really good player."

