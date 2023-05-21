Sailors recover from two-goal half-time deficit to beat Albirex 3-2 in S’pore Premier League

SINGAPORE – Shoulders slumped, heads hanging, the Lion City Sailors’ players looked downtrodden and defeated after a lacklustre first 45 minutes.

While they trailed 2-0 to Albirex Niigata at the interval, a stirring second half performance from head coach Risto Vidakovic’s men inspired the Sailors to an astounding come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Japanese outfit on Sunday.

Vidakovic said: “It was a cemetery there inside the locker room at half-time. Everyone was with their heads down, it was not easy to come back. We didn’t play good in the first half and we missed some chances.

“We thought if we scored one goal fast we could turn the result around and that’s basically what happened. We brought two new fresh players and they did very well in the second half. I’m really proud of the players, they played their best and never gave up. I think this team has a lot more to prove.”

At the Bishan stadium, the Sailors finally cracked an unwanted record of 10 winless games against Albirex in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), beating the defending champions on their 11th attempt.

Vidakovic added: “In the first half, the team was under too much under pressure, we had a similar game against Geylang - 1-0 down and we turned the result around in the second half (winning 2-1).

“That’s football you know, it’s not easy to explain, it happens and sometimes you have good morale if you score and it’s up to the players.”

Albirex missed the opportunity to go top and now trail league leaders Tampines Rovers by two points, but have a game in hand. Sailors remained third but closed the gap to Tampines to three points. Both have played 11 matches.

A free-flowing Albirex side took just 13 minutes to break the deadlock. Forward Seia Kunori’s pinpoint header struck both posts before Sailors defender Nur Adam Abdullah’s sliced clearance flew into his own net.

Twelve minutes later, they doubled their advantage after Tadanari Lee’s header nestled into the net beyond an outstretched Zharfan Rohaizad.

In first-half stoppage time, Sailors midfielder Adam Swandi chased down Albirex’s Junki Yoshimura who was through on goal, putting in a decisive block.

That seem to reinvigorate the Sailors in the second half as Australian forward Bernie Ibini was replaced by Abdul Rasaq while Hafiz Nor came in at right-back for Zulqarnaen Suzliman.

Maxime Lestienne and Diego Lopes combined to reduce the deficit in the 49th minute and four minutes later, the Sailors equalised after Lestienne’s cross was blocked into the path of Shawal Anuar who scored his second SPL goal of the season.

Substitute Riku Fukashiro thought he had restored Albirex’s advantage in the 63rd minute, but a spectacular goal line clearance from Hafiz kept the scores level.