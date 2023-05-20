Sailors counting on Maxime Lestienne, Diego Lopes to overcome Albirex

Their spontaneity is evident from their decision to dye their hair blonde before the 2-1 win over Geylang International two weeks ago.

“He wants to be like me,” said Lestienne, 30, with a chuckle.

To which Lopes admitted: “It was my idea to do this. We were here in the changing room and I said let’s cut our hair and let’s do blonde. We just decided like that and it wasn’t something planned.”

The Sailors will be hoping that the duo’s chemistry will give them an edge on Sunday when they meet league leaders Albirex Niigata, an opponent they have not beaten in the SPL in 10 attempts.

Lestienne, who played in five of those encounters, is determined to undo that record, saying: “We know Albirex is always difficult but we have enough quality to beat them. We cannot be scared of them. If we work together to pressure them, I believe they can be beaten.”

Sailors coach Risto Vidakovic said: “For us, the game against Albirex is practically a final. They have a very serious, professional team and in every position they have good players. But we have to try playing our style no matter who we’re facing to prove we can compete.”

A win for Vidakovic’s third-placed Sailors will reduce their gap on Albirex to just one point, although the Japanese side still have a game in hand.