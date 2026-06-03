Saibari nets double as Morocco hit four in World Cup warm-up

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June 2 - Ismael Saibari scored twice as Morocco eased to a 4-0 victory over Madagascar in a friendly on Tuesday, delivering a confident performance ahead of the World Cup.

The PSV Eindhoven midfielder gave the hosts a dream start, heading in a fourth-minute corner from Bilal El Khannouss at the far post, before doubling the lead in the 24th minute after capitalising on a defensive error.

Morocco dominated the opening half, with Noussair Mazraoui going close to adding a second earlier, only to see his powerful strike rebound off the crossbar.

Morocco continued to dictate the tempo after the break and extended their advantage in the 78th minute when Azzedine Ounahi was fouled inside the penalty area. Soufiane Rahimi stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 3-0.

Brahim Diaz played a key role in the fourth goal late on, driving into the box from the right before his effort struck the post, allowing Ayoub El Kaabi to tap in from close range in the 87th minute.

Morocco will now travel to the United States to face Norway in their final warm-up match on Sunday before launching their World Cup campaign, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. REUTERS