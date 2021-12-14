Safuwan on the cusp of 100 caps

He was in his early teens when his Singapore Sports School coach Teng Wei Ken asked the football team to jot down an age they felt they would be knocking on the door of the national team.

Full of enthusiasm and optimism, Safuwan Baharudin wrote down "18/19", and his self-belief was not misplaced as he made his Lions debut as a starter in the 2010 King's Cup against Thailand at 18.

Eleven years on, sitting on the brink of a 100th cap in the Suzuki Cup Group A match against Timor-Leste today, he was less sure when The Straits Times asked him to describe his international career in one word.

Eventually, the 30-year-old settled on "unbelievable", and it is not difficult to see why.

As a scrawny kid in Woodlands, he was four when he first kicked a ball under the influence of his father, who would later sign him up with local academies before enrolling him in the Sports School's pioneer batch of footballers.

"Like every other kid, I just wanted to play and score goals," he said.

But as he rose through the National Football Academy (NFA) ranks and started displaying his natural aerial abilities including his hang time and impeccable timing, he began playing further back, dropping to midfield and then defence.

By the time he was with the NFA Under-17s, the late coach Salim Moin had converted him into a centre-back, although his versatility remains a useful weapon for club and country.

Safuwan, who has 12 international goals, said: "When we were younger, we did as we were told by coaches. It is only later on that one realises how drastic the changes were. It's the kind of thing that can make or break a career, but I'm grateful for coach Salim who saw the player I could be.

"In football, you cannot depend on just one position. It was a good transition and I'm thankful I still have the striker's instinct and nose for goal."

Being able to excel in different positions has made him a Lions mainstay.

Remarkably for a defensive player, he has scored at least once every year since 2009, including a memorable hat-trick for Singapore in the 6-1 win over Timor-Leste at the 2018 Suzuki Cup.

His secret? Watching YouTube videos 10 minutes before matches according to the position he is going to play in.

His go-to for defenders are Sergio Ramos and Nemanja Vidic. For defensive midfielders, he turns to Sergio Busquets. For old times' sake, he also studies striker Robert Lewandowski.

"It's for motivation and visualisation. As for Lewandowski, I like to watch his runs and finishing in the final third. There will be times when I'm in those positions, and I want to be ready," said Safuwan, who scored in the 3-0 win over Myanmar and was Man of the Match in the 2-1 win against the Philippines at this Suzuki Cup.

In the process of becoming Singapore's 14th centurion, the father of two boys aged five and one feels he has matured on and off the pitch.

Referring to the infamous 2010 "footbrawl" between Young Lions and Beijing Guoan for which he received a $2,000 fine, Safuwan said: "I have cut out stupid things like that, and sleeping late and the junk food. It's no longer about myself. I have to think about the bigger picture because I have a family to feed.

"I have also grown in terms of game play... I take more risks with playing penetrative passes now, whereas in the past, I was more content with just securing the defensive line and kicking the ball up."

National coach Tatsuma Yoshida paid tribute to Safuwan's "talent and ability, leadership and experience".

"Every player wants 100 caps for his country, but it is so hard to reach this milestone. It is a big achievement that says everything about his consistency, and I'm not surprised he will have 100 caps and more," he said.

Still only 30, and having "climbed many mountains", Safuwan has his sights set on scaling new peaks.

First on the list is another Suzuki Cup tilt, before a push for a historic Asian Cup qualification.

He is also eyeing another number, 150, which will take him past Daniel Bennett's Singapore record of 142 caps.

With a laugh, he said: "When you first see the figures for Cristiano Ronaldo (184 caps) and Sergio Ramos (180 caps), you will think, aiyah tipu (Malay for bluff) lah.

"But when I'm reaching 100, I start to think, if they can do it, then with four or five years, it's possible for me too."

