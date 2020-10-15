Safety first in SPL covid return

Strict safety protocols will be implemented on match days when the Singapore Premier League (SPL) resumes on Saturday after a suspension of more than 200 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual meeting with officials from the nine clubs yesterday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) disclosed these measures - as advised by the Health Promotion Board, Ministry of Health (MOH) and Sport Singapore.

On Saturday, Tampines Rovers will host Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub, while Tanjong Pagar take on Balestier Khalsa at Jurong East Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 5.30pm behind closed doors with just under 100 people, including players, officials, medical and match day staff, and broadcast and media workers, allowed inside.

In order to avoid congregation at any point at the stadiums, entry to the venues will be staggered across a five-hour period before kick-off. Similarly, departure after the match will also be spread over a one-hour period after the final whistle.

Five zones - broadcasting, stands (staggered areas in spectator stands), entrance, official area (tunnel, dressing room) and field of play - are also established at stadiums, where access will be controlled to prevent intermingling.

Except for players and match officials who are in action during the game or warm-up, everyone else are to wear masks while they are in the stadiums.

While all 223 local-based players and match officials tested negative for Covid-19 on Oct 4, they will undergo swab tests every two weeks. Anyone who tests positive from this group will have to immediately self-isolate and follow the standard operating procedures established by MOH.

All clubs are required to complete and submit declaration forms to FAS for all players, coaches and officials a day before a match.

They will have to check their temperature twice - two days and one day before the match - and anyone with a temperature of 38 deg C or higher will not be allowed to participate.

Likewise, anyone who has travelled out of Singapore 14 days before a match, or who has been in contact with anyone who is Covid-19 positive or serving a stay-home notice, will also be barred.

INTO THE UNKNOWN We are resuming the league with a preseason that is not normal. The players may be physically fit, but not match fit as we did not have any friendly matches. NOOR ALI, Geylang International coach, on the moves to have five substitutes and water breaks during a match.

FAS chief of the general secretary's office Gerard Christopher said: "It is imperative that every single person involved on match days upon the SPL's resumption strictly adheres to these protocols, as they are necessary in order to safeguard the well-being of everyone.

What's new

MATCH-DAY PROTOCOLS • Just under 100 essential people - including players, officials, medical staff, and broadcast and media workers - are allowed in the stadiums • Staggered entry across a five-hour period before kick-off; controlled departure within an hour after final whistle • Masks to be worn by everyone except players and match officials who are in action during the game or warm-up • Anyone with a temperature of 38 deg C or higher will not be allowed to participate • Anyone who has travelled out of Singapore 14 days before a match, or who has been in contact with anyone who is Covid-19 positive or serving a stay-home notice, will be barred. LAWS OF THE GAME AMENDMENTS • Teams may make a maximum of five substitutions, up from three • Outside of the half-time break, teams are allowed a maximum of three substitution windows during the first and second halves • Mandatory water breaks - each lasting 60 seconds - will take place in the 25th and 70th minutes; players are to drink from personalised bottles

"As the first local professional league competition to be allowed to resume, the FAS recognises the responsibility it bears to ensure that the league is able to function as smoothly and safely as possible, with the inherent safety measures."

In addition, the FAS also told the clubs about several amendments made to the laws of the game for the rest of the SPL season which are aligned with leagues across the world.

One key change is that the maximum number of substitutions teams can make during a game has been increased from three to five.

Outside of the half-time break, teams will be allowed a maximum of three substitution windows during the first and second halves.

Mandatory water breaks will also be introduced to help players as they return to the full rigours of action after a hiatus of almost seven months.

The one-minute breaks will take place in the 25th and 70th minutes, and players are to drink from personalised bottles.

Geylang International coach Noor Ali feels the measures are adequate in ensuring a safe return to the SPL.

He added: "We are resuming the league with a preseason that is not normal. The players may be physically fit, but not match fit as we did not have any friendly matches."

The increase in the number of substitutions is important to reduce the possibility of injuries in "a fast and furious season", particularly in the first round, he said.

"It will be a different experience and it will be interesting to see the effects on each club and how each club adapt to the changes."

Due to the coronavirus-enforced break, the SPL season will be shortened from three rounds of matches to two rounds, while the Singapore Cup has been cancelled.