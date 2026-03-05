S.Korea on brink of quarter-finals after 3-0 win over Philippines

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 5 - Park Soo-jeong scored the pick of the goals as South Korea all but secured passage to the quarter-finals of the Women's Asian Cup with a 3-0 win over the Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Victory for Australia over Iran later on Thursday will send the tournament hosts and South Korea through to the knockout stage with only which of them tops Group A to be decided when they clash in Sydney on Sunday.

Jeon Yu-gyeong opened the scoring with a neat turn and strike in the 12th minute before midfielder Park curled the ball into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box three minutes later.

The Philippines, winless with only their final group tie against Iran to play, had a couple of chances from headers but playmaker Mun Eun-ju poked home a third goal for the 2022 finalists early in the second half. REUTERS