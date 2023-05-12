Ryan Mason wants Harry Kane to drive change at Tottenham

LONDON – In a battle for what is likely to be a Europa League spot and not the Champions League next season, Tottenham Hotspur’s caretaker boss Ryan Mason has called on talisman Harry Kane to drive a culture change at the club.

Spurs travel to Aston Villa for their Premier League clash on Saturday sitting in sixth on 57 points, while the home side are three points behind in eighth.

Tottenham have a six-point gap to make up to fourth-placed Manchester United, having played a game more as well, so it will be a big surprise if they can finish in the top four.

Amid a disappointing season in which both Antonio Conte and his assistant Cristian Stellini failed to make an impact, Kane said in April that the “values” at Spurs have been lost since former manager Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

Mason was asked about the striker’s comments on Friday and he agreed with what the 29-year-old said.

“We’re talking about a massive football club here,” he said. “It’s important that everyone here is pulling in same direction and wants same things.

“I agree with him, I am happy he has said it because I want him to drive it (the change) because of his stature at this football club.”

Kane has been linked with a summer move, so it remains to be seen if that is a hint that he will stay.

For now though, the focus is on Saturday.

Mason will be concerned that his team are winless in eight straight away matches since they beat Championship side Preston North End in the FA Cup in January.

Spurs have already lost to Villa this season, when a Conte-led team fell 2-0 at home to Unai Emery’s men.

If they are to clinch all three points, Kane could play a big part, having scored 26 league goals this season and behind just Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland’s record-breaking 35.

He has also netted in Tottenham’s last two games.