Rayan Cherki stars in Man City win at Forest

– Rayan Cherki bolstered Manchester City’s title charge as the France star capped a superb display with the late goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Dec 27.

With the victory, Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the Premier League. They were one point ahead of Arsenal, who took on Brighton & Hove Albion in a later match.

Cherki set up Tijjani Reijnders’ second-half opener at the City Ground and blasted the winner after Omari Hutchinson equalised with his first goal for Forest.

City have won eight successive games in all competitions, including six in a row in the league.

“When the games come we need just one thing: to win. We take the points because the championship is so long and so hard, so today is a big win,” said Cherki on TNT Sports.

“The next game is very important for us and we are ready.”

On his goal, he added: “It’s good for the team because the game was not simple. I am very proud of the team because the championship is so long and the win is for them, so we need to enjoy.”

Forest paid an emotional tribute before kick-off to their former Scotland winger John Robertson, who died aged 72 on Christmas Day.

Capable of dazzling dribbles and predatory finishing, Robertson was vital to Forest’s European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.

He has a kindred spirit in the 22-year-old Cherki, who has emerged as a key figure for City following his summer move from Lyon.

If City pip Arsenal to the title, Cherki is likely to be one of their most significant contributors.

Guardiola weighed his stars and warned them not to over-indulge at Christmas, making it clear that any player who returned from the brief festive break out of condition would not be involved against Forest.

Playing the role of Scrooge to perfection, Guardiola even refused his squad a day off after last weekend’s win over West Ham to make sure the message hit home.

Asked if his players had followed his Christmas edict after he named an unchanged team, Guardiola said: “Only the manager is overweight, the rest are perfect!”

Yet, as he watched City struggle to find any rhythm in the first half, Guardiola, who spent time with his father in Barcelona over Christmas, wore a pained expression triggered by his players’ lethargy rather than his excess of mince pies.

On a frosty afternoon on the banks of the River Trent, Forest should have taken the lead when Morgan Gibbs-White just failed to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Forest, then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, beat City at home in March and once again they made life difficult for Guardiola’s men with a tenacious display.

Erling Haaland’s 19 goals by Christmas is the joint-most at this stage in the Premier League era, but the City striker was anonymous for long periods.

City finally burst into life to take the lead with their first shot on target in the 48th minute.

Cherki drifted inside for a cleverly disguised pass that picked out Reijnders, who guided a clinical finish past John Victor from 10 metres.

“We know a lot of clubs suffer here,” Reijnders said after the match.

“From what I heard Nottingham Forest at home is always difficult, and yes (it’s true) I felt it as well. It’s a very important win and we are on the hunt.”

By far City’s most dynamic force, Cherki nearly doubled the lead moments later with a stinging strike that Victor pushed away at the near post.

Forest remained a threat and Hutchinson hauled them level in the 54th minute.

Reijnders carelessly conceded possession to Gibbs-White just outside his own area and Igor Jesus whipped in a cross that Hutchinson drilled past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.

With City creaking, Cherki saved the day and capped his Man of the Match performance with the 83rd-minute winner.

When the ball bounced to the French forward just inside the area, he lashed a fierce finish past Victor before copying Haaland’s zen celebration in front of the jubilant City fans.

“In the week I spoke to Erling and he said: “When you score you do this celebration” so I did and I am so happy,” added Cherki. AFP