Ruthless Milan ease to 3-1 win over Roma

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 14, 2024 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their second goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 14, 2024 AC Milan's Noah Okafor in action with AS Roma's Rasmus Kristensen REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 14, 2024 AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 14, 2024 AS Roma's Leandro Paredes scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 14, 2024 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with AS Roma's Zeki Celik REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

MILAN, Italy - AC Milan clinched a commanding 3-1 victory at home over AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday, with Yacine Adli, Olivier Giroud, and Theo Hernandez all scoring.

Milan broke the deadlock after 11 minutes when Adli received the ball just outside the box, sidestepped his marker, and placed it into the bottom corner.

Giroud doubled the lead for the hosts after 56 minutes when a cross into the box found Simon Kjaer, who nodded the ball across for the Frenchman to head it in from point-blank range.

Roma overcame a first-half struggle and improved after the break, as Leandro Paredes converted a 69th-minute penalty following Davide Calabria's trip on Lorenzo Pellegrini, but Milan secured the win with Hernandez's goal six minutes from time.

Milan are third in the standings with 42 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan, and four behind second-placed Juventus, who host Sassuolo on Tuesday. Roma are ninth with 29 points. REUTERS

