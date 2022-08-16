RTM to show world cup games once more

KUALA LUMPUR • Since the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Radio Television Malaysia has continued to broadcast the event, in either live or delayed format, for free.

That will again be the case when the quadrennial tournament rolls around in November, with Qatar the first Arab country to host the most widely viewed and followed single-sport event in the world.

With football being the most popular sport in Malaysia, the World Cup has "cross-racial and national appeal" and RTM wants to keep providing the service at no cost to the public.

On Sunday, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa confirmed that a total of 41 matches will be broadcast, 27 of them being live including the final, with the rest delayed.

Qatar 2022 features 64 matches, with 48 in the group stage, eight in the round of 16, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, one third-place play-off and the final, which will be staged on Dec 18.

The cost of the winning bid - RM32.5 million (S$10 million) - will be absorbed by RTM but Mr Annuar expressed his hope that private companies and government-linked companies (GLCs) will consider pitching in to defray the expenditure.

As quoted by Malay Mail, he said: "RTM will broadcast matches involving high-ranking countries that have many fans in Malaysia... I hope private companies and government-linked companies (GLCs) can also share in covering the cost of broadcasting (the World Cup) together with RTM."

The broadcast will be available on several free-to-air channels as well as a live streaming app. RTM has also engaged local and guest presenters, including former players and national coaches, to provide commentary during the fixtures.

RTM's TV1 channel used to be shown for free on StarHub's Channel 178 but that has since ceased.

During the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the broadcaster received instructions from Fifa to encrypt its satellite signal source to ensure only viewers in Malaysia could watch matches on TV1.

In 2018, a $25 million joint bid by Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp secured the broadcast rights for the last edition in Russia, with the package costing $112.35 for those unable to sign up for the early deal.

Mediacorp then showed nine key games - the opener, five group games, both semi-finals and the final - for free, five more than in previous years.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, then Senior Minister of State (Communications and Information), said in 2014 that Singapore was unable to broadcast the event for free like Malaysia.

He added it was difficult to offset the high price of acquiring the rights to the tournament through a subscription base or advertising revenue, as the Republic is "a small market with a high interest in football".

There has been no announcement yet as to which provider will be showing this year's World Cup, as well as the cost.