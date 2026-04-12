Royal Armed Forces win Morocco derby in Champions League semi-final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, April 11 - Second-half goals from Ahmed Hammoudan http://match-centre.hosted-data.core.optasports.com/?sport=soccer&page=player&id=531786 and substitute Khalid Ait Ouarkhane helped Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces to beat compatriots Renaissance Berkane 2-0 in the African Champions League semi-final first-leg tie on Saturday.

The military side dominated proceedings at home in the Moroccan capital and have a strong advantage for next Saturday’s return in Berkane.

Hammoudan http://match-centre.hosted-data.core.optasports.com/?sport=soccer&page=player&id=531786 opened the scoring in the 58th minute before Ait Ouarkhane added a second 10 minutes from time.

Esperance of Tunisia and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will contest the other semi-final, with the first leg taking place in Tunis on Sunday. REUTERS