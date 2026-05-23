Royal Armed Force count on home crowd for African Champions League turnaround

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RABAT, May 23 - Morocco’s Royal Armed Force are hoping the intimidating atmosphere created by their supporters will help them to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Sunday’s African Champions League final.

Coach Alexandre Santos admitted his side were underdogs for the return leg but said he was confident they could turn around the tie with the help of the fans.

Club supporters in Morocco create a wall of noise rare in the world game and many previous visiting teams have wilted in the hostile cauldrons they create.

Sunday’s second leg at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where this year’s controversial Africa Cup of Nations final was held, is expected to be filled to its 70,000 capacity.

“The supporters are unbelievable, and we believe they can help us a lot. I believe a lot that we will give them the victory that they have been craving for decades, the most important title in Africa,” Santos told the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

But he did call the South African opposition “the best club side on the continent over the last decade”.

Certainly, Sundowns have been consistent performers in the Champions League but their only previous success was in 2016, and they have since built up a reputation for choking at crucial junctures of competition.

Last year they were heavily fancied but lost the final 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids of Egypt.

“The commitment that we have had since last year when we didn't achieve the victory has been stronger than ever in order to try and get a second chance. And here we are,” Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said at a separate press conference on Saturday.

His side had ample opportunity in last Sunday’s first leg to establish a more commanding lead but missed numerous easy chances in a game they dominated.

“I don’t feel that will come back to haunt us,” Cardoso added, rejecting suggestions of over-confidence.

“Our confidence is not a question of not respecting the opponent but more about not respecting yourself, because when you are over-confident, you don't play on the limit and give everything you need to do it.

“We need to take ourselves to a place where maybe we will never go again. If we go there, in terms of the physical impact of the game, but also the tactical and strategical plan, we can go home with success,” added Cardoso. REUTERS