Rosario Central and River Plate play out 0-0 draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 2 - Rosario Central and River Plate played out a goalless draw in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament on Sunday, with neither side able to find the net at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito.

River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran made a crucial save in the opening minutes of the game, blocking Enzo Gimenez's left-footed shot.

Sebastian Driuss' goal in the 37th minute was ruled out by the VAR, with the River Plate forward being caught offside.

River Plate had another chance in the final minutes of the game as Anibal Moreno aimed a left-footed shot from outside the box, but the ball went just wide off the target.

River Plate top Group B, with seven points in three games, while Rosario Central are sixth in the table with four points. REUTERS