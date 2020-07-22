Ronaldo world class in the mind and legs: Sarri

TURIN (Italy) • Juventus need just four more points from their four remaining games to clinch a record-extending ninth consecutive Serie A title.

With one loss and two draws from eight games, the Italian side have not been at their imperious best since last month's restart, but their league rivals have faltered too. One player has, however, maintained his form.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a 2-1 win over fourth-placed Lazio on Monday to become the first player to hit 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

Juventus ended a three-match winless run thanks to his second-half brace that moved them eight points clear of second-placed Inter Milan (72).

Maurizio Sarri's side can win the title against lowly Udinese tomorrow, or on Sunday at home against Sampdoria, depending on how their rivals fare, leading the Juventus coach to pay tribute to his star forward.

"When Cristiano smells blood… He's extraordinary, as he recovers so quickly between games," the former Chelsea boss told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's not just physical, but psychological. He could be someone who uses up so much energy in each game, but he recovers it every time and he's world class in the mind as well as the legs.

"We are missing four points, only after we have achieved them will we then be able to think about the goal achieved.

"All the games are difficult now, and in the space of six days, we play three games. So, we must stay focused and think about securing the missing points."

Ronaldo has scored 30 goals this season, alongside Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who ended his three-match drought with a late penalty.

Having missed out on the top scorer award last season in his debut season in Italian football, the Portugal captain is eager to claim that prize this time.

Having won the Golden Boot in the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, he can become the first player to finish top scorer in three of the top five European leagues. But the 35-year-old first wants to seal the Scudetto.

50 Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals on Monday made him the first player to score 50 goals in the Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and English Premier League.

"Records are always important, but the team victory is more important," said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star. "There are four games left and we know that Serie A is a difficult championship."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE