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Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup

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HOUSTON, June 17 - Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal in their World Cup Group K opener against Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on Wednesday.

• Ronaldo, 41, features in a sixth World Cup after his debut in 2006, a record he shares with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

• Defender Ruben Dias is out with injury and instead Portugal have Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga as their centre-back pairing.

• Bernardo Silva starts for Portugal on the day his move to Real Madrid was confirmed by the LaLiga club.

• Yoane Wissa starts up front for DR Congo alongside Cedric Bakambu.

• DR Congo are playing a first match at the World Cup in 52 years, while Portugal feature in a seventh straight global finals and ninth overall. Teams:Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Bernado Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.