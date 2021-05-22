Ronaldo to spearhead Portugal's Euro defence

LISBON • Portugal coach Fernando Santos believes Euro 2020 will not be Cristiano Ronaldo's last major tournament, after naming the Juventus star in his 26-man squad on Thursday.

Ronaldo will be 37 at next year's World Cup but Santos expects the forward to be present in Qatar.

"He is a machine," Santos said. "Cristiano, the way he takes care of himself and treats himself, we can never say no. There are many factors and it will depend a lot on his motivation. I believe he will be at the next World Cup. As for the next Euro, I think it depends a lot on how he will be prepared psychologically and physically."

Ronaldo, who is just six goals short of Iranian Ali Daei's all-time men's international record of 109 goals and level with Michel Platini's record of nine European Championship strikes, will lead a formidable attack when Portugal seek to retain their crown.

He is joined by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who can win the La Liga title today, and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota complete their front line for the tournament that starts on June 11.

Pedro Goncalves, 22, was handed a maiden Portugal call-up after scoring a league-leading 23 goals to help Sporting Lisbon win their first Portuguese league title since 2002.

"I may not have seen him in the national team, but I have all the necessary information on him," Santos said of Goncalves.

"He is here because of the obvious quality he has... One of the criteria to consider was, beyond quality and tactical know-how, picking players who can provide different characteristics."

Santos' list of defenders makes for equally impressive reading.

Ruben Dias, voted the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year, was arguably Manchester City's most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title, while club teammate Joao Cancelo has had his best-ever campaign at full-back.

Veteran Porto centre-back Pepe, 38, is also in the squad despite not having played for his country since last October.

Portugal open their title defence against Hungary in Budapest on June 15, before facing Germany in Munich four days later. They round off their Group F campaign against world champions France at the Puskas Arena, in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final.

"I have great confidence in my players and I have the conviction that Portugal is a title candidate," Santos said.

REUTERS