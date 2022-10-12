Ronaldo to face FA hearing over improper conduct

LONDON - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's improper conduct charge over an incident at Everton in April will be settled by an English Football Association hearing.

The 37-year-old Portuguese has been charged with breaching rule E3, which relates to improper and/or violent conduct.

On April 8, Everton defeated United 1-0 at Goodison Park. After the game, Ronaldo was caught on camera knocking a mobile phone out of an underage Everton fan's hand as he made his way to the dressing room.

The phone was smashed and in September, his mother told The Mirror she wanted justice for her son.

"Let's hope he (Ronaldo) finally gets the right punishment. He can't keep getting away with it. His behaviour is unacceptable," Sarah Kelly said.

"I'm being hounded by people saying I'm dragging it up again but I didn't know anything about it.

"He should have been dealt with six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn't had his phone back."

"He should have paid for that. He's the one who caused all this. It baffles me - he can assault a child and carry on as normal. How can he sleep at night knowing the distress he has caused to a young fan.

"He offered us to meet him and said he was sorry, but said he had done nothing wrong. That's not an apology, that's an insult."

Ronaldo, who issued an apology to the young fan immediately in the aftermath of the incident, was cautioned by police in August.

He then said on Instagram it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing".

The veteran added: "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

If found guilty, Ronaldo could face a fine and/or ban.

