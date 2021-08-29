News analysis

Ronaldo is better fit for Man United than City's pressing game

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Around three hours before Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a dramatic return to Manchester United on Friday, Pep Guardiola was voicing a theory.

Manchester City were the favourites to sign him but the great players, Guardiola insisted, chose the clubs, not vice versa.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'Ronaldo is better fit for Man United than City's pressing game'. Subscribe
Topics: 