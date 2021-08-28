Ronaldo in dream return to Red Devils

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United yesterday, 12 years after leaving as the world's most expensive player, tasked with firing the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game.

The 36-year-old forced a return to the Premier League from Juventus as one last shot at a sixth Ballon d'Or and Champions League title.

The club announced the deal on Twitter: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

The post immediately went viral.

United's swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.

The Premier League champions had been widely linked with a move for the Portuguese forward after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.

When the rumours first started gathering pace, many United fans were upset, railing on social media that they felt betrayed the forward was even considering joining Pep Guardiola's side.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a deal was in the offing during his pre-match press conference yesterday, ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Wolves.

"Cristiano is a legend of this club, he's the greatest player of all time, if you ask me," said Solskjaer, who played alongside the Portuguese.

"We've always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

"He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we're here."

Sky Sport Italia reported that United have offered Juve €28 million (S$44.4 million), thus meeting the Serie A club's asking price. They also agreed a two-year deal with the superstar attacker worth €25 million a season.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world's best player during six years at United between 2003 and 2009.

In total, he scored 118 goals in 292 games, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juventus, but his time in Turin did not lived up to expectations although he still topped the Serie A goal chart.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was resigned to the departure of his star, saying: "This morning he didn't train.. Life goes on."

If Guardiola wished City made a greater effort to capture Ronaldo - they reportedly never made an offer to Juventus despite the speculation - he kept his cards close to his chest yesterday.

At his press conference ahead of City's match against Arsenal today, he claimed he would be happy even if no new faces came in, saying: "I'm focused on what we have to do and the players I have. The club did absolutely everything (to sign Kane)."

MAN CITY V ARSENAL

