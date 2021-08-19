Ronaldo hits out at 'disrespectful' talk

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalising the Italian giants.

Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move his mother had suggested was a possibility, or taking another shot at the English Premier League with former club Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive since Lionel Messi completed his shock free transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last week, with the Argentina talisman now odds-on favourites to win his fifth Champions League trophy, which would put him level with his Portuguese rival.

Earlier this week, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes offered his star client to English champions Manchester City, while Spanish TV show El Chiringuito claimed a return to former club Real Madrid could happen.

After Juve stuttered to a fourth-place finish last season and were knocked out at the last 16 of the Champions League, Ronaldo, in the twilight years of his career, could be forgiven for seeking pastures new, to improve his chances of more silverware before retiring.

Since leaving Madrid for Turin in 2018, he has not won the European Cup.

With only two summer signings so far - Juve have reached an agreement with Sassuolo to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli on a season-long loan while Brazilian teenager Kaio Jorge earlier this week moved from Santos for €3 million (S$4.8 million) - the club are not expected to be among the favourites in Europe this term.

Despite the gossip, no move has yet materialised, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti distancing himself from the man who won four Champions League titles in the Spanish capital.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect," Ancelotti tweeted on Tuesday. "I have never considered signing him. We look forward."

Ronaldo also blasted reports that he was trying for a return to Spain.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he said his "story at Real Madrid has been written" and such talk was "disrespectful" to both him and to all the mentioned clubs.

"There have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth," he added.

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges I have to face."

Ronaldo, therefore, appears likely to stay put and work with new coach Massimiliano Allegri, back for a second stint (2014-19) after a two-year break from football.

Juve are aiming to regain the Scudetto - which they had won nine straight times before - from Inter Milan, with last term's top scorer in Serie A the focal point of the club's title tilt once again.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS