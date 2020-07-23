Ronaldo gunning for title, records

MILAN • Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing more records as Juventus head to Udinese today with a ninth consecutive Serie A title within their grasp.

The Portuguese forward scored a double on Monday against Lazio to bring his tally to 51 Serie A goals since joining the Turin side in July 2018.

The 35-year-old became the first player to achieve a half century of goals in Italy, Spain and England. He was also the fastest to reach the mark in Italy, in 61 games.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 21 goals in his first season in Italy but thanks to his brace against Lazio, he took his tally to 30 this term, with four games remaining.

Another goal would see him match the late Italy World Cup winner Felice Borel, who was the last player to score 31 goals for Juventus in the 1933-34 season.

For Ronaldo, the title of top scorer - "Capocannoniere" - is also up for grabs this campaign, as he is currently level on 30 with Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

He could also overtake Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, the top scorer in Europe with 34 Bundesliga goals, albeit from just 34 league games. Each Serie A team plays 38 league games.

There is also the record of Argentinian teammate Gonzalo Higuain, who was Serie A's top scorer under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli in the 2015-16 season with 36 goals.

Juventus (80 points) can seal the title with a win over 16th-placed Udinese, but it depends on Inter Milan, who are eight points behind the champions, losing to Fiorentina at the San Siro yesterday. Otherwise they could win their 36th Scudetto on Sunday, at home against Sampdoria, giving former banker Sarri, 61, his first league title.

"We have to finish this Serie A season with the points we need to win, then get ready for another difficult situation (in the Champions League)," the coach said on the club website.

MARKS IN RON'S SIGHTS

With 30 Serie A goals this season, joint top with Lazio's Ciro Immobile, Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to make history in the last four games.

2 More to beat Felice Borel's 31-goal record for Juve in 1933-34.

5 More to beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (34 goals) as top scorer in Europe this term.

7 More to beat Serie A single-season record of 36 recorded by Gonzalo Higuain while at Napoli in 2015-16.

"I left the bank because I was bored and had this passion, hoping to make a living out of that passion. Sometimes in a career, you can be in the right place at the right time, so you do more than you ever intended.

"After the Serie A, we have to focus on the round of 16 to reach the final eight."

Juve will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against French club Lyon in the Champions League last 16 next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

