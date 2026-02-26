Straitstimes.com header logo

Ronaldo buys 25% stake in Spanish second-tier club Almeria

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Kholood v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia - January 30, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Kholood v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia - January 30, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

Feb 26 - Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier side Almeria, the club said on Thursday.

The Portuguese forward, who spent nine years at Real Madrid and is the club's all-time top goalscorer, invested in Almeria through his company CR7 Sports.

Almeria, who were relegated from LaLiga in 2023-24 and were taken over by Saudi-based SMC Group in 2025, did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

"The agreement is part of the international expansion of the club driven by president Mohamed Al Kereiji through his business holding SMC Group," Almeria said in a statement.

Ronaldo, 41, has been playing for Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al-Nassr since 2023.

"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth," Ronaldo said in a statement shared by Almeria.

Almeria, who have one second-tier title in their trophy cabinet, are currently third in the Spanish second division table. REUTERS

See more on

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.