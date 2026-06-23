Ronaldo ‘a role model’ says Portugal coach Martinez after slow World Cup start

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Cristiano Ronaldo was largely anonymous as Portugal were held 1-1 by DRC in their opening game.

HOUSTON – Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo as “a good example for all of us” but refused to confirm if the veteran captain would start his team’s World Cup clash with Uzbekistan on June 23 .

Portugal, considered outside favourites to win the tournament in North America, were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game last week.

Former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo was largely anonymous, and player and coach were criticised afterwards.

Asked about his veteran captain on the eve of their second group match, Martinez said: “I think he’s a player that he focuses so much, (he is) probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence – the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains.

“He’s a good example for us, for all of us.

He added: “It is the sixth time he plays a World Cup, and he is a player who’s been defending and playing for his country for a long time.

“So he really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he’s really a role model for our team.”

But asked by reporters if Ronaldo will start against the Uzbeks, Martinez refused to say “because I haven’t informed my players yet”.

Martinez said the disappointment Portugal felt after drawing with the DRC will be motivation against Uzbekistan, who are on their World Cup debut and will be heavy underdogs.

“The feeling of frustration that we all had as a team, the feeling of disappointment after the game, probably that’s the best starting point to prepare for the next game,” said the Spaniard.

He added: “We are more united, we are stronger, and we work very hard.

“And also the players have a wonderful attitude.”

Martinez said that the flak that came their way after the flat performance against the DRC was “part of the game”.

“We are playing a World Cup, so of course we have lots of noise and tension,” he said. AFP