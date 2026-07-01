Ronald Koeman steps down as Netherlands coach after World Cup exit

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Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands had been tipped to make a run deep into the World Cup, but Morocco beat them 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

LOS ANGELES - Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said on June 30 he was stepping down after his team were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 32.

“Last night, I took the decision to end my stint as head coach of the Dutch National Team,” Koeman said in a statement on Instagram.

“We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am.

“As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me.”

The Netherlands had been tipped to make a run deep into the tournament but Morocco beat them 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match in Monterrey had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The Netherlands were leading 1–0 in the final minutes of the match thanks to a Cody Gakpo goal, but they conceded an equaliser deep in stoppage time when Issa Diop scored. AFP