Ronald Koeman laments blunt attack after Dutch book Euro 2024 spot

AMSTERDAM – Coach Ronald Koeman lamented his side’s lack of cutting edge despite the Netherlands clinching a berth at Euro 2024 after beating Ireland 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Nov 18 to finish second in Group B.

Wout Weghorst broke free from just inside the Irish half and, despite options to his left, decided to steam straight towards goal and strike a rasping effort that crashed into the roof of the net after 12 minutes.

The win took the Dutch to 15 points, six behind group winners France who have a 100 per cent record after their seven group matches but out of the reach of Greece in third place.

Said Koeman: “I’m sorry we didn’t score more goals, because we created a lot of good opportunities. Our attacking play was not the best part of our performance. At 1-0, (Ireland) were hungry to get a draw. But we defended really well until the end of the game.

His team finish their campaign on Nov 21 away to Gibraltar, who were thrashed 14-0 by France in Nice on Nov 25.

The injury-plagued Dutch, without many of their regulars, outplayed the Irish for most of the game and created several half chances but were unable to add to their lead, despite the best efforts of an attack led by Cody Gakpo.

Tijani Reijnders had his 52nd minute shot deflected onto the upright by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and there were some brave blocks from defenders to deny several Dutch shots at goal.

Ireland thought they had equalised when substitute Adam Idah’s shot spilt through keeper Bart Verbruggen's hands with goal line technology confirming it had crossed the line in the 65th but the video assistant referee found Idah was offside when he received the ball.

It was the only moment of excitement for the travelling support as the Irish, who finished on six points after six defeats in eight matches, rarely conjured up any chances.

Said Ireland captain Matt Doherty of their qualifying campaign: “On the whole it was obviously disappointing, but I think we only let ourselves down twice: both times against Greece.

“If you can play France at home and lose 1-0, and their ’keeper makes an unbelievable save in the last second of the game... and at home to Holland, we could have been two or three up in the first 15 minutes.”

It is expected to be the last competitive outing for manager Stephen Kenny, with Ireland playing a friendly against New Zealand in Dublin on Nov 21.

The Dutch have now qualified for their 11th European Championship.

“I think we can be proud of ourselves,” said captain Virgil van Dijk. “With all the injuries, we put on a good show.”

The defender said he hoped injured players like midfielder Frenkie de Jong and striker Memphis Depay would soon be back.

“I think we fought very well as a team and showed a lot of resilience. That bodes well. We can build on that. Hopefully the boys who are now injured can get fit and then it can be a great European Championship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Romania reached just a second major tournament since 2008 by ending Israel’s chances of automatic qualification with a 2-1 win.

Despite being forced to play what should have been a home fixture in Hungary due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel went in front after just two minutes through Eran Zahavi.