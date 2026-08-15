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Argentina’s Cristian Romero confirms Tottenham Hotspur exit as Atletico Madrid move looms

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Argentina’s Cristian Romero celebrating his team’s victory over Switzerland in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final on July 11.

Argentina’s Cristian Romero celebrating his team’s victory over Switzerland in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final on July 11.

PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES

LONDON - Cristian Romero announced on Aug 14 he was leaving Tottenham, with reports suggesting he will be joining Atletico Madrid in a €40 million (S$59 million) deal.

Argentina international Romero was a controversial figure during his five years in north London, incurring several suspensions during 156 appearances for Spurs, where he was also captain.

But he was named man-of-the-match for a fine display during the 2025 Europa League final win over Manchester United which ended Tottenham’s 17-year wait for a major trophy.

“Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club,” Romero said on Instagram.

The 28-year-old added: “It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives.

“I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together.

“When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club’s history. I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. And we did it.

“The journey wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.