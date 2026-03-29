Straitstimes.com header logo

Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Semi Final - Turkey v Romania - Tupras Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey - March 26, 2026 Romania coach Mircea Lucescu reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Semi Final - Turkey v Romania - Tupras Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey - March 26, 2026 Romania coach Mircea Lucescu reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Google Preferred Source badge

March 29 - Romania coach Mircea Lucescu has been hospitalised after falling sick during a meeting before a training session, effectively ruling him out of their trip to Slovakia for a friendly, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old, a former Romania international who has previously managed Inter Milan and Turkey, was given first aid by the national team's medical staff before emergency service crews helped stabilize him, the FRF said in a statement.

"At this time, the state of the coach is stable. However, according to the medical protocols in force and to eliminate any risk, Mircea Lucescu was transported to a hospital... for thorough investigations and specialized monitoring," the FRF added.

Romania, who were eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers by Turkey on Thursday, will play Slovakia in a friendly on Tuesday. REUTERS

See more on

Romania

Slovakia

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.